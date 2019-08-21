UrduPoint.com
Sudan's 11-member Sovereign Council Sworn In: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Sudan's 11-member sovereign council sworn in: state media

The 11-member Sovereign Council that will lead Sudan through three years of transition to civilian rule was sworn in on Wednesday, state media reported

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The 11-member Sovereign Council that will lead Sudan through three years of transition to civilian rule was sworn in on Wednesday, state media reported.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who chairs the ruling body, took the oath first, followed by the council's other members two hours later, the SUNA news agency said.

