Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The 11-member Sovereign Council that will lead Sudan through three years of transition to civilian rule was sworn in on Wednesday, state media reported.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who chairs the ruling body, took the oath first, followed by the council's other members two hours later, the SUNA news agency said.