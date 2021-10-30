UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Al-Burhan Says Prime Minister Was Taken From His Residence Due To Attack Threat

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:07 PM

Sudan's al-Burhan Says Prime Minister Was Taken From His Residence Due to Attack Threat

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was temporarily relocated from his residence due to information about a possible assault, Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was temporarily relocated from his residence due to information about a possible assault, Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Sputnik.

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country. On Monday, the country's military detained Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who is also the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government.

The next day, the prime minister and his wife were reported to have returned home.

"We had information that an attack could be committed in the first moments of the unrest; therefore we decided to keep him away. And indeed, several groups started to gather near his house when he was there, but when we felt that actions were beginning, we took him away from his house. Now he has returned home," al-Burhan said.

