UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Al-Burhan Says Wishes To See Prime Minister Hamdok In Politics, But 'Up To Him'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:35 PM

Sudan's al-Burhan Says Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But 'Up to Him'

Sudan's armed forces commander-in-chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik that he would be glad if Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stayed in politics, but the final decision would be up to Hamdok himself

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Sudan's armed forces commander-in-chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik that he would be glad if Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stayed in politics, but the final decision would be up to Hamdok himself.

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country, which saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.

"It is up to him. We talked before the developments occurred that both of us would prefer that he stayed with us, so that we could work together on real changes, which would require that people abandon the political quarrel.

If it happens, of course, we are happy about him (staying)," al-Burhan said, when asked about Hamdok's future as a politician.

Hamdok, along with several other government members, was detained by the Sudanese military last Monday, which prompted hundreds of people to protest the takeover in the streets. The next day, Hamdok was returned home.

On Thursday, the Sudanese authorities prohibited the foreign, justice, agriculture, transport and irrigation ministers from meeting the ousted prime minister at his home, according to Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources of Sudan, Yasser Abbas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Water Agriculture Sudan Media From Government

Recent Stories

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039 ..

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039;s National Day celebrations a ..

8 minutes ago
 US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions

US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions

3 minutes ago
 UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in de ..

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

3 minutes ago
 New Iran Sanctions Target 4 Individuals, 2 Entitie ..

New Iran Sanctions Target 4 Individuals, 2 Entities - US Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death ..

Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death

7 minutes ago
 Man held for kidnapping a girl

Man held for kidnapping a girl

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.