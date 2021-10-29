Sudan's armed forces commander-in-chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik that he would be glad if Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stayed in politics, but the final decision would be up to Hamdok himself

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Sudan's armed forces commander-in-chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik that he would be glad if Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stayed in politics, but the final decision would be up to Hamdok himself.

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country, which saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.

"It is up to him. We talked before the developments occurred that both of us would prefer that he stayed with us, so that we could work together on real changes, which would require that people abandon the political quarrel.

If it happens, of course, we are happy about him (staying)," al-Burhan said, when asked about Hamdok's future as a politician.

Hamdok, along with several other government members, was detained by the Sudanese military last Monday, which prompted hundreds of people to protest the takeover in the streets. The next day, Hamdok was returned home.

On Thursday, the Sudanese authorities prohibited the foreign, justice, agriculture, transport and irrigation ministers from meeting the ousted prime minister at his home, according to Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources of Sudan, Yasser Abbas.