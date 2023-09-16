Chairman of Sudan's transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Saturday headed to Uganda on an official visit, the Sovereign Council said in a statement

KHARTOUM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Sudan's transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Saturday headed to Uganda on an official visit, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan will hold talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni about ways to enhance bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, the statement said.

Al-Burhan is accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and Director of the General Intelligence Service Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadel, it added.