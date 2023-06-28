(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese sovereignty council and commander of the armed forces, announced Tuesday a unilateral ceasefire on the first day of the Eid al-Adha, one of islam's major holidays.

"On the occasion of the Eid of Redemption, the armed forces announces a unilateral ceasefire on the first day of Eid Al-Adha," the Sudanese armed forces quoted Al Burhan as saying in a statement on social media.

On Monday, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in an interview with Al Arabiya broadcaster, unilaterally announced a ceasefire in the country for the period of the holiday.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Burhan issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

The United Nations estimates that as of June 12, at least 958 people were killed and 4,700 injured in the clashes, while over 2.1 million persons were forced to leave their homes.