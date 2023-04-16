UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Army Agrees To UN's Proposal To Open Humanitarian Corridors For 3 Hours On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Sudan's Army Agrees to UN's Proposal to Open Humanitarian Corridors for 3 Hours on Sunday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Sudan's regular army gave its consent on Sunday to the United Nations' proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours amid clashes with a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The Sudanese Armed Forces agree to the UN's proposal to open safe routes for humanitarian causes for three hours starting at four in the afternoon (14:00 GMT)," the statement read.

The UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said the Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF Commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have "agreed to a proposal ... to commit to a temporary pause in fighting on humanitarian grounds today from 16:00-19:00 today.

"

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The United Nation's World food Programme (WFP) has announced the suspension of operations in Sudan after the death of three of its employees in violence and critical damage inflicted on one of its planes.

