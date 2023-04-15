UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Army Denies Presidential Palace's Takeover By RSF In Khartoum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Sudanese army said on Saturday that it continued to keep the Presidential Palace and other strategic objects under control despite the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) stating otherwise.

Clashes broke out between the RSF and the army earlier in the day.

The RSF has announced they have seized the Republican Palace lodging the Presidency in Khartoum, the international airport of Khartoum and an air base in the city of Merowe.

"Our military are countering the attempts of the Rapid Support Forces to seize strategical objects, including the Republican Palace, the General Command and the headquarters of the Sovereignty Council," the Sudanese army said in a statement.

The fighter jets of Sudan's armed forces are currently carrying out an operation to stop the irresponsible actions of the RSF, the statement added.

