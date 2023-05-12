UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Army, RSF Sign Agreement Committing To Avoid Injuring Civilians - Reports

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group for the first time signed an agreement in which they committed to do everything possible to avoid injuring civilians, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday.

This is the first agreement between the armed forces of Sudan and the RSF since the beginning of the conflict on April 15.

The agreement on preliminary principles was signed in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, the report said.

According to the agreement, the parties committed to refrain from any attacks that might result in injuries among civilians, to take all necessary precautions to avoid injuring civilians, to allow all civilians in Sudan to leave areas of hostilities combat and besieged districts, and to protect medical personnel and public institutions in Sudan.

On Sunday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that peace negotiations began in Jeddah on May 6 between the delegations of the Sudanese armed forces and RSF in order to reach an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 604 people have died, and over 5,000 have been injured in clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

