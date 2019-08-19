(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's deposed military leader Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years, arrived in court Monday in Khartoum for the start of his trial on corruption charges.

An AFP reporter outside the Judicial and Legal Science Institute wherethe trial is taking place said Bashir arrived in a huge military convoy.