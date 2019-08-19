UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Bashir In Court For Graft Trial: AFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:59 PM

Sudan's Bashir in court for graft trial: AFP

Sudan's deposed military leader Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years, arrived in court Monday in Khartoum for the start of his trial on corruption charges

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's deposed military leader Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years, arrived in court Monday in Khartoum for the start of his trial on corruption charges.

An AFP reporter outside the Judicial and Legal Science Institute wherethe trial is taking place said Bashir arrived in a huge military convoy.

Related Topics

Corruption Khartoum Court

Recent Stories

BISE Faisalabad announces Ninth, Class 9th result

9 minutes ago

ANF seizes 102,444.494 MT illicit drugs, says 1-ye ..

49 seconds ago

Balloting of Rs. 40000/- prize bond on Sept 2

52 seconds ago

World Humanitarian Day marked

6 minutes ago

At Least 12 Refugees Injured in Hostel Blaze in Ce ..

6 minutes ago

A vast majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim that the ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.