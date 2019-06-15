Sudan's ousted President Omar Bashir may soon stand trial after the end of the appellation period for criminal charges brought against him by Sudan's prosecutor general's office, acting prosecutor general, Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed, said

On Thursday, Sudan's prosecution said that it had filed corruption charges against Bashir, accusing the ex-president of committing foreign Currency manipulations and acquiring illicit wealth.

"Ousted President Omar Bashir will soon stand trail, after the appellation period, which will last a week, ends," Ahmed said at a press conference.

Ahmed also said that his office had opened 41 criminal cases against former government officials who served during Bashir's rule for illicitly acquiring land.

The former officials will be arrested next week, Ahmed said.

Sudan's longtime ruler was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests and has been held in a Khartoum prison. A dozen of his allies have also been jailed.

The Transitional Military Council took over after the coup but has been accused of holding on to power. The military broke up a mass sit-in last week outside the army headquarters in the capital, reportedly killing dozens of people.