Sudan's former President Omar Bashir claimed on Saturday during his first court hearing that the millions of undeclared dollars, which the authorities found in his apartment, had been given to him by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be donated to Sudanese organizations, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room

Large amounts of money were found in his residence in April after the former leader was toppled and arrested following months of nationwide protests against his rule.

"Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent me 25 million Euros [$27.5 million] in a private jet, part of which was converted to US Dollars and local Currency for the purpose of donating it to certain individuals and organizations in Sudan, including fast response agencies, the International University of Africa and a hospital," Bashir told the court.

The former president added that Salman had not wanted the money transfer to be publicized so he did not submit it to the Sudanese treasury.

Police believe that Bashir received another $65 million from late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

The court formerly indicted the former leader on charges of corruption and possessing illicit foreign currency.

His next court hearing is scheduled for September 7.

Bashir is also accused of involvement in the killing of protesters during rallies against him, money laundering and financing terrorism. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, committed during the 2003 military conflict in Darfur.