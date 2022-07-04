UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Burhan Says Army Stepping Back For Civilian Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilian govt

Sudan's coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Monday the army would make way for a civilian government and would "not participate" in talks facilitated by the UN and regional blocs

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Sudan's coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Monday the army would make way for a civilian government and would "not participate" in talks facilitated by the UN and regional blocs.

The decision was taken "to make room for political and revolutionary forces and other national factions" to form a civilian government, months after the October coup ousted civilians from a transitional administration.

Widespread international condemnation and aid cuts followed the putsch, the latest in the impoverished northeast African country.

"The armed forces will not stand in the way" of democratic transition, Burhan said in a televised address, affirming the military's commitment to working towards "elections in which the Sudanese people choose who will govern them.

" In the weeks following the coup, the military and civilian leaders had promised general elections in July 2023.

Protests demanding an end to military rule have continued in the Khartoum area since Thursday, when mass demonstrations by tens of thousands -- an intensification of near-weekly protests-- were met by the deadliest violence so far this year.

Pro-democracy medics said nine demonstrators were killed, bringing to 114 the number killed in the crackdown against anti-coup protesters since October.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Condemnation Khartoum July October From Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

4 minutes ago
 Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell h ..

Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell hit Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public in ..

Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public interest projects

4 minutes ago
 Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukrain ..

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

7 minutes ago
 Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching W ..

Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.