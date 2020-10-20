UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Central Bank Pays Compensation To Families Of US Terror Attack Victims - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:28 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Sudanese central bank has granted compensation in the amount of $335 million to families of US terrorist attack victims as part of Khartoum's efforts to be excluded from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economy Hiba Mohammad Ali said that the removal from the US blacklist will pave way for the country to cooperate with the US and western organizations to make financial transactions from abroad.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum paid $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families.

Sudan, which sheltered Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader was involved in attacks on targets in the US, was placed on the US list of states supporting terrorism in 1993.

Four years later, Washington introduced sanctions against Khartoum that limited the ability of Sudanese banks to work with foreign partners.

A breakthrough in relations between the US and Sudan was achieved in August 2019, as the sides began negotiations on removing the latter from the list of states supporting terrorism. The improvement was due to the fact that the African nation established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April.

