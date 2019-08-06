(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) A constitutional declaration, initialed by Sudan 's ruling military council and a main opposition coalition, comprises most of demands of the Sudanese revolution, Wajdi Saleh, one of the leaders of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The declaration, which sets up a body, including five generals and six civilians, to oversee a three-year transition period in Sudan, was initialed on August 3. The sides are expected to put their final signatures on the deal on August 17.

"The forces of the Sudanese revolution achieved a lot of revolutionary demands, if not everything they were striving for.

This constitutional declaration presents a real transformation of power in the political history of Sudan and a real shift from the military dictatorship to the civilian, democratic power," Saleh said.

Under the declaration, Sudan's new prime minister will be named by civilian forces, while the head of the government, on his part, will appoint cabinet members.

Last month, the Sudanese military and the opposition reached a preliminary power-sharing agreement stipulating a transitional period for the government. This came after the country's president, Omar Bashir, was ousted in April following months of protests.