UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Constitutional Declaration Contains Most Of 'Revolutionary Demands' - Opposition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:32 PM

Sudan's Constitutional Declaration Contains Most of 'Revolutionary Demands' - Opposition

A constitutional declaration, initialed by Sudan's ruling military council and a main opposition coalition, comprises most of demands of the Sudanese revolution, Wajdi Saleh, one of the leaders of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, told Sputnik on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) A constitutional declaration, initialed by Sudan's ruling military council and a main opposition coalition, comprises most of demands of the Sudanese revolution, Wajdi Saleh, one of the leaders of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The declaration, which sets up a body, including five generals and six civilians, to oversee a three-year transition period in Sudan, was initialed on August 3. The sides are expected to put their final signatures on the deal on August 17.

"The forces of the Sudanese revolution achieved a lot of revolutionary demands, if not everything they were striving for.

This constitutional declaration presents a real transformation of power in the political history of Sudan and a real shift from the military dictatorship to the civilian, democratic power," Saleh said.

Under the declaration, Sudan's new prime minister will be named by civilian forces, while the head of the government, on his part, will appoint cabinet members.

Last month, the Sudanese military and the opposition reached a preliminary power-sharing agreement stipulating a transitional period for the government. This came after the country's president, Omar Bashir, was ousted in April following months of protests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alliance Sudan April August Dictator From Government Cabinet Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

17 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

18 minutes ago

DAE reports revenue of US$726.9 million for H1 201 ..

48 minutes ago

Rooney to leave DC United after agreeing Derby dea ..

26 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi to take strict acti ..

28 seconds ago

Mogherini to Visit Belarus in October - EU Envoy

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.