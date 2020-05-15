(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sudan has increased by 146 to 1,964, showing a downward trend in the daily COVID-19 infection rate compared to the day before, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the death toll has reached 91.

On Thursday, Sudan registered 157 cases.

"The Health Ministry has registered 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,964, and one death, taking the death toll to 91," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, seven more patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered from the infection, which brings the tally of recoveries to 205 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.