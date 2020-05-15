UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's COVID-19 Tally Rises By 146, Numbers Show Downward Trend In Daily Rate - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:48 PM

Sudan's COVID-19 Tally Rises by 146, Numbers Show Downward Trend in Daily Rate - Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sudan has increased by 146 to 1,964, showing a downward trend in the daily COVID-19 infection rate compared to the day before, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the death toll has reached 91

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sudan has increased by 146 to 1,964, showing a downward trend in the daily COVID-19 infection rate compared to the day before, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the death toll has reached 91.

On Thursday, Sudan registered 157 cases.

"The Health Ministry has registered 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,964, and one death, taking the death toll to 91," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, seven more patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered from the infection, which brings the tally of recoveries to 205 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Related Topics

Sudan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Millions of people engage in prayer for humanity f ..

6 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Ready for Talks With Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Rainwater harvesting to overcome urban areas' wate ..

2 minutes ago

Hundreds get virus at main Kazakh oil field

2 minutes ago

7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back home ..

7 minutes ago

Countrywide hospitals staff training program launc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.