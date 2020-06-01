(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM/TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) At least 226 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sudan over the past 24 hours, which represents a significant decline in the daily infection rate count compared to the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said.

On Saturday, the ministry said that it has recorded the highest daily infection rate - 279 positive tests - since May 21. The total number of coronavirus cases in Sudan has reached 5,026.

The tally of recoveries has risen by 151 to 1,423, while the death toll increased by 24 to 286 over the past day, according to the ministry's Sunday epidemiological report.

The majority of cases - 3,965 - has been registered in the province of Khartoum, including the country's capital city.

On March 16, Sudan announced a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. A curfew was introduced throughout the country during the nighttime.

An around-the-clock quarantine regime has been in effect since April 18 in the Khartoum province. On May 19, the country's authorities decided to extend it for another two weeks.

Elsewhere in the region, the Tripoli-based Libyan Center for Disease Control announced early on Monday that it has recorded 26 more coronavirus cases in Libya over the last 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 156.

Among those new cases, 17 were confirmed in the country's southwestern city of Sabha, and one more patient had contracted the disease while being in contact with an individual who came back from Turkey on May 8. A further eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 after their return from Saudi Arabia, the center said. According to the center, the total of recoveries has reached 52, while the death toll now stands at five.