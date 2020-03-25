UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Defense Minister Dies Of Heart Attack

Wed 25th March 2020

Sudan's Defense Minister Jamal al-Din Omar died of a heart attack in South Sudan's capital Juba, official SUNA news agency reported Wednesday

KHARTOUM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Sudan's Defense Minister Jamal al-Din Omar died of a heart attack in South Sudan's capital Juba, official SUNA news agency reported Wednesday.

Sudan's Sovereign Council confirmed in a statement that the minister died on Wednesday morning in South Sudan as he was "struggling for Sudan's stability, safety and dignity.

""Throughout his working life, the deceased has been an example of dedication for the homeland, its pride and honor," the statement added.

The defence minister was participating in the security arrangements negotiations, as part of a government delegation, with Sudanese armed groups in Juba.

