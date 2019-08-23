UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Deposed President Kept In Unfit Detention Conditions - Bashir's Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:32 PM

Sudan's Deposed President Kept in Unfit Detention Conditions - Bashir's Lawyer

Ahmed Ibrahim Tahir, the head of the defense team of ex-Sudanese President Omar Bashir, told Sputnik in an interview that his client was being held in conditions that would be inadequate for anyone, even less so a president

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Ahmed Ibrahim Tahir, the head of the defense team of ex-Sudanese President Omar Bashir, told Sputnik in an interview that his client was being held in conditions that would be inadequate for anyone, even less so a president.

Bashir, whose government was overthrown by the military in April after months of protests, is facing corruption charges in Sudan.

"He does not have any means of communication.

He has no tv and no phone, the light is on in the room 24/7, he cannot sleep because of the light. I lived with him in the room for a week. After I came out, I can say that these are not the [proper] conditions for a detainee, even less so for a president," Tahir said.

The lawyer added that Bashir had been successful as a president and "has a right to be treated in a dignified manner." Tahir suggested that the former president should be transferred to a better facility.

