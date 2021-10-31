Sudan has been "under arrest" since a military coup earlier this week, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi told AFP Saturday, adding she refuses to negotiate with the generals who led the power grab

On Monday the military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other top officials, dissolved the government, declared a nationwide state of emergency and launched a deadly crackdown against peaceful protesters.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir -- led the takeover saying it was meant to "rectify the course" of the post-Bashir transition.

"We are all under arrest under these conditions since we can no longer communicate with one another," Mahdi told AFP in a phone interview.

"We have to rely on people coincidentally calling us from abroad and ask them to check on others (within Sudan) for us," she said.

A leading figure of the Umma Party, Sudan's largest, and the daughter of Sadiq al-Mahdi, the last democratically elected premier ousted by Bashir in a 1989 coup, Mariam al-Mahdi is among the few civilian leaders who was not arrested by the military.

Internet services have been largely blocked since the coup, and phone calls regularly disrupted.

Pro-democracy activists have also been rounded up since the military takeover, including Mahdi's own brother, the Umma party's deputy Sedeeq al-Sadiq al-Mahdi.

By Saturday, some 11 protesters have already been killed in a crackdown by the security forces on anti-coup demonstrations, according to medics.