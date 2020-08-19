(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that its spokesman Haydar Badawi Sadig had not been mandated to state Sudan's readiness to normalize the relations with Israel.

Earlier in the day, Sadig told Sky news Arabia that Sudan sought to sign a peace agreement with Israel that would respect the Sudanese interests.

"The Sudanese Foreign Ministry was surprised by Haydar Sadig's statement on Sudan's intention to establish relations with Israel," the ministry said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the press release, the issue of the normalization of relations with Israel has not been anyhow discussed in the ministry while Sadig "was not mandated to make any statements on this matter."

Israel's Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu has already "welcomed" the statement on Sudan's pursuit of a peace agreement, while Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has described it as a "fundamental change that is taking place in the middle East in general, and in Sudan in particular.

"

Sudan refused to recognize the Israeli state during the 1967 Khartoum Conference and the countries have still existed in void of diplomatic relations.

On February 3, Netanyahu had a meeting with Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the chairman of Sudan's transitional Sovereign Council that was formed following months of confrontation between the country's military and civilian political elites. The leaders agreed to launch cooperation for the normalization of relations. Israel, in particular, set up a working group for the launch of diplomatic relations with Sudan.