KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Sudan's General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Saturday described the actions of the country's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as mutinous.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that gunfire could be heard outside the RSF's military camp in Khartoum.

"Sudan's General Security Service considers the country's RSF to be mutinous," the GIS said in a statement, quoted by Al-Arabiya broadcaster.