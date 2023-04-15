Sudan's General Intelligence Service Calls RSF's Actions 'Mutinous'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM
KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Sudan's General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Saturday described the actions of the country's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as mutinous.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that gunfire could be heard outside the RSF's military camp in Khartoum.
"Sudan's General Security Service considers the country's RSF to be mutinous," the GIS said in a statement, quoted by Al-Arabiya broadcaster.