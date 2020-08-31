UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Government, Rebel Groups Initial Peace Agreement - State TV

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:30 PM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Rebel groups affiliated with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the country's government initialed on Monday a peace agreement in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, official tv has reported.

At the end of last week, the SRF and the country's authorities agreed on a peace deal aimed at ending 17 years of conflict.

The peace treaty consists of eight protocols, with the most significant of them being focused on such issues as security, power and resources distribution, as well as compensation for displaced individuals and refugees.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was held in the presence of the Sovereign Transitional Council head, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

The SRF is an alliance of Sudan's political factions that has been created in opposition to the government of ex-President Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019.

Negotiations between the rebel groups and Sudan's central authorities have been held since 2019 in Juba as part of Khartoum's efforts to settle all internal disputes left from Bashir's three-decade regime.

The opposition and rebel groups have put forward the requirement that a complete settlement of the military conflicts in Sudan's Darfur and the country's other provinces that are engaged in hostilities must be reached to continue the political dialogue between the rival sides.

The area of Darfur has been in a conflict since the 1980s, but the fighting significantly escalated in 2003, when rebel groups launched a campaign to overthrow Bashir's government. The conflict in Sudan has resulted in about 300,000 casualties and the displacement of up to 3 million people, according to United Nations estimates.

