KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Sudanese transitional government's foreign policy is largely being aimed at improving and developing Khartoum's relations with the countries of Europe, North America and the African region, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"Sudan had been completely isolated from the regional and international community, and the country was suffering from a diplomatic, economic and cultural blockade. But after the revolutionary government came to power, we opened the doors to develop our old ties with our Arab neighbors, and one of our strategies is to develop relations with Africa," Qamar Al-Din said.

According to the state minister, Sudan's ties with most countries around the globe, including the African states, were tense in previous times, as the country's former authorities have neglected relations with the regional countries.

"We are trying to improve our ties with the European and Northern American countries as well, as we also had strained relationships, and sometimes our communication was fully suspended," Qamar Al-Din noted.

In early May, Khartoum appointed its first ambassador to the United States, Noureldin Satti, after a 23-year break. Later in the month, the United States approved the ambassador's nomination.

In late August, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April 2019. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the country's transitional government.