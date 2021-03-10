MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in a visit to the Saudi capital of Riyadh at the invitation of the country's leadership, has held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, official news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday.

Hamdok held talks with the Saudi crown prince on Tuesday and both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties.

The meeting addressed the joint cooperation and regional issues related to the countries' policies, security and stability, according to the news agency.

The Saudi crown prince welcomed an invitation extended by the Sudanese prime minister to pay a visit to the African nation.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Al Sadiq, in turn, commended the support given by the kingdom to Sudan, and said that the two parties also held talks on security in the Red Sea region, as well as investments into it for further development "to uproot terrorism and problems of poverty, which constitute security threats," the news agency said.

Riyadh also expressed its readiness to expand investments to Sudan.