Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement On Gov't Dissolution As Military Coup
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:31 PM
KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Sudanese Ministry of Information qualified as a military coup the statement by Sovereign Council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government.
"Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared the seizure of power as a result of a military coup," the ministry said, commenting on his statement.