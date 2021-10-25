The Sudanese Ministry of Information qualified as a military coup the statement by Sovereign Council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Sudanese Ministry of Information qualified as a military coup the statement by Sovereign Council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government.

"Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared the seizure of power as a result of a military coup," the ministry said, commenting on his statement.