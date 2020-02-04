UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Interim Government Knows Nothing About Burhan-Netanyahu Meeting - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:16 PM

The Sudanese transitional government was not informed about the meeting between the head of Sudan's sovereign council, Gen

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Sudanese transitional government was not informed about the meeting between the head of Sudan's sovereign council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda, Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh announced in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Monday, the prime minister's office said that Netanyahu met with Burhan during his state visit to Uganda, during which time the officials agreed to start normalizing bilateral relations. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu also met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

"We were not informed [about the meeting] and had no consultations with the ministers' cabinet.

We will wait for explanations after the sovereign council head returns," Saleh said in a statement.

The statement also read that the government learned about the Burhan-Netanyahu meeting via media reports.

Israel and Sudan currently do not have diplomatic relations.

In late August, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the previously ruling Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown. After power was transferred to the Sovereign Council, it appointed Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister and head of the transitional government.

