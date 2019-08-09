A trial of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir will be held in the country itself as Sudanese judges are fully competent to rule on the case, Gen. Salah Abdelkhalig, a member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), told Sputnik

According to media reports, the corruption trial of the deposed former leader will begin on August 17.

"Bashir will be judged domestically," Abdelkhalig said, stressing that "Sudan has judges whose level [of competence] and values are no lower than those of foreign judges.

"

Abdelkhalig remarked that Bashir's trial would "primarily be aimed at financial violations and other crimes."

Bashir's government was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests. The TMC took over after the coup but the protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government. Last week, the TMC and the country's opposition agreed on a constitutional declaration to serve as the country's main law during the transitional period.