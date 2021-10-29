UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Leader Al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister To Be Technocrat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:10 AM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Sudan's new prime minister will be a technocrat but there are no candidates for the post yet, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik.

The cabinet will be appointed by a new prime minister, as the military will not interfere, al-Burhan assured.

It is up to different layers of the Sudanese society to reach consensus on a candidacy for prime minister, according to the Sudanese leader.

"The previous prime minister was elected through consensus between political and military forces. Now there are no political forces, so we have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held. We will choose a prime minister who will belong to technocrats," al-Burhan said.

There is no list with Names of candidates for the post yet, the official added.

