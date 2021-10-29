UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Legal Commission To Determine Fate Of All Detainees - Sudanese Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:52 PM

Sudan's Legal Commission to Determine Fate of All Detainees - Sudanese Leader

A legal commission will make decisions on the fate of all those detained in Sudan, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the calls for release made by the United States and the European Union

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A legal commission will make decisions on the fate of all those detained in Sudan, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the calls for release made by the United States and the European Union.

Sputnik is the first media that interviewed the Sudanese military leader after recent development in the country that saw several senior officials were detained and the government dissolved.

"There is a legal commission that deals with the matter. All those charged will be transferred to the judiciary, and all those facing no charges will be released," al-Burhan said.

Related Topics

European Union United States Sudan Media All Government

Recent Stories

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreadi ..

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreading tolerance and peace values

11 minutes ago
 Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP ..

Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP growth

6 minutes ago
 Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national ca ..

Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national cause: DC Abbottabad

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hy ..

Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project compl ..

6 minutes ago
 14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather ..

Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons - Ex-Ar ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.