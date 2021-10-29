(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A legal commission will make decisions on the fate of all those detained in Sudan, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the calls for release made by the United States and the European Union.

Sputnik is the first media that interviewed the Sudanese military leader after recent development in the country that saw several senior officials were detained and the government dissolved.

"There is a legal commission that deals with the matter. All those charged will be transferred to the judiciary, and all those facing no charges will be released," al-Burhan said.