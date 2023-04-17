The Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) could hold a meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah to resolve the crisis if they manage to reach a ceasefire agreement following days of deadly clashes, Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources

On Sunday, the emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League took place at the level of permanent representatives upon Egypt and Saudi Arabia's request to discuss the situation in Sudan. The organization demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and warned against the escalation of violence in the country.

Jeddah is expected to host round table talks with participation of the Sudanese army and the RSF if a ceasefire agreement is reached, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud currently leading international efforts to resolve the political crisis in Sudan, according to the report.

The Saudi crown prince is in close contact with the conflicting parties and international partners, the newspaper also said.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.