UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Military Council Chief To Head Sovereign Council For First 21 Months - TMC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:39 PM

Sudan's Military Council Chief to Head Sovereign Council for First 21 Months - TMC

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who currently leads Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), will head the Sovereign Council, a transitional national administration, for the first 21 months after its creation, the TMC said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who currently leads Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), will head the Sovereign Council, a transitional national administration, for the first 21 months after its creation, the TMC said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the TMC signed the final power transition deal with the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

"Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan will be the head of the Sovereign Council during the first period of its work. It [the council] will also include his deputy, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo," a TMC spokesman told the Sky news Arabia tv channel.

Under the declaration the Sovereign Council will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member will be elected through a universal vote. The civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

The TMC took power as the previous government was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests. The TMC took over after the coup but the protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Sudan April TV Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

International community urged to take notice of hu ..

4 minutes ago

PZM holds rally against Indian brutalities in occu ..

4 minutes ago

Two persons killed over enmity in Karak

4 minutes ago

Post-Hajj operation begins: First flight carrying ..

4 minutes ago

FBR to start campaign against smuggled goods from ..

4 minutes ago

Govt's vision based upon improving lot of downtrod ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.