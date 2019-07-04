MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the country's largest opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change, have managed to reach understanding on a number of matters, media reported, citing a representative of the African Union, which is engaged in mediation efforts in the African country.

Media reported on Wednesday that the Forces of Freedom and Change decided to resume direct talks with the TMC that were suspended in early June, after the military violently dispersed a part of a sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital, killing dozens of protesters as a result.

The direct talks between the TMC and opposition yielded results on a number of matters and are set to continue on Thursday, the African Union's representative said, as quoted by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.