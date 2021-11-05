UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Military Coup Chief Orders Release Of 4 Detained Ministers - State Television

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Sudanese Commander of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ordered the release of four ministers imprisoned earlier in a military coup, the country's state television reported on Thursday.

The ministers in question are Telecommunications Minister Hashem Hassab Alrasoul, Trade Minister Ali Geddo, Information Minister Hamza Baloul and sports Minister Youssef Adam.

It came shortly after a phone call between Burhan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who personally appealed to the military chief earlier on Thursday to restore the democratic transition and constitutional order in the country.

On October 25, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and some other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country.

