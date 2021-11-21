UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Military Leader, Ousted Prime Minister Sign Political Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political agreement on Sunday in a ceremony broadcast on public television.

The ceremony is taking place in the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The deal cancels Hamdok's removal from power and paves the way for a new government following weeks of instability and violent protests after military takeover on October 25.

