CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political agreement on Sunday in a ceremony broadcast on public television.

The ceremony is taking place in the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The deal cancels Hamdok's removal from power and paves the way for a new government following weeks of instability and violent protests after military takeover on October 25.