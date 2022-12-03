CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Sudanese military and opposition have agreed to sign a framework political agreement, with the signing ceremony expected to take place next week, the country's leading opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said.

The framework agreement, which aims to create a transitional civil authority in the country, was reached at a Friday meeting in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, attended by the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and opposition leaders, as well as international mediators.

"The parties agreed that the signing will take place next Monday," FFC said in a statement after the meeting.

In October of last year, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.