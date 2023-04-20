UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Military Says No Diplomatic Solution To Situation With Rapid Support Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Sudan's Military Says No Diplomatic Solution to Situation With Rapid Support Forces

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Sudan's armed forces see no options for a diplomatic solution to the situation with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan, Sudan's military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Thursday.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

"A diplomatic solution is one of the ways to settle situations between states, and we are talking about rebel gangs outside the law," Abdallah said, answering the question whether there is possibility for a diplomatic solution in the current situation.

The Sudanese military will not allow the development of the "Libyan scenario" in the country, the spokesman said.

"We will never allow our country to regress into any situation similar to any such scenario happening anywhere," Abdallah said, answering a question about the possibility of dividing Sudan between different opposing forces, following the example of Libya.

Related Topics

Army Khartoum Sudan Libya

Recent Stories

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

19 minutes ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

20 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.