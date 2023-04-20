KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Sudan's armed forces see no options for a diplomatic solution to the situation with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan, Sudan's military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Thursday.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

"A diplomatic solution is one of the ways to settle situations between states, and we are talking about rebel gangs outside the law," Abdallah said, answering the question whether there is possibility for a diplomatic solution in the current situation.

The Sudanese military will not allow the development of the "Libyan scenario" in the country, the spokesman said.

"We will never allow our country to regress into any situation similar to any such scenario happening anywhere," Abdallah said, answering a question about the possibility of dividing Sudan between different opposing forces, following the example of Libya.