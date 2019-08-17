UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Military Signs Final Power Transition Deal With Opposition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Sudan's Military Signs Final Power Transition Deal With Opposition

Sudan's ruling Transition Military Council (TMC) signed the final power transition deal with opposition Forces of Freedom and Change amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Sudan's ruling Transition Military Council (TMC) signed the final power transition deal with opposition Forces of Freedom and Change amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

The official signing ceremony, broadcast live by a number of Arab satellite television channels, was held in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. Regional and international officials, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and others, attended the event.

The sides put their signatures on the constitutional declaration, which was due become the country's main law during the upcoming transition period, as well as the final version of the political agreement.

The deal between the representatives of TMC and the opposition was initiated in early August. The decision was hailed by many African and middle Eastern nations.

The African nation has been engulfed by protests since December. The rallies were initially triggered by the rise in price for bread but later took on a new turn as Sudanese citizens began calling for the resignation of the country's long-term leader, Omar Bashir.

The situation escalated in early April when Bashir was detained by the country's military. The Transitional Military Council promised to hold a new election in two years' time. However, protesters continued to hit the streets, demanding the military to hand power to a new civilian government.

The confrontations between military and opposition often result in injuries and deaths. In late July, students took to the streets of the city of El Obeid demanding better living conditions as well as lower fuel and bread prices. The security guards opened fire on the protesters, killing six and injuring about 60 people.

Related Topics

Election Fire Prime Minister Saudi El Obeid Khartoum Price Sudan April July August December Event TV Government Agreement Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

50,000 saplings to be planted in Multan

1 minute ago

No Excess Radiation Found in Medics Treating Russi ..

14 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign under Plant for Pakistan ..

14 minutes ago

55th birth anniversary of Pak Hero Hockey Club on ..

30 minutes ago

Sindh transport department imposed fine on public ..

27 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.