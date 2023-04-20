KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The armed forces of Sudan are interested in transferring power under civilian control as soon as possible, Sudan's military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The armed forces have previously confirmed and continue to confirm the words of the commanding general that they are interested in a democratic transition to civilian rule as soon as possible, and we are again focusing on this in accordance with the will of the people," Abdallah said.