KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Sudanese Minister of Minerals Mohamed Bashir Abunammu says two members of his family died when his home in northern Khartoum was hit during Sunday clashes in the country.

Abunammu said on social media that his house in the Sudanese capital was fired at from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher on Sunday morning. As a result, two members of his family died, as well as three other people, including two bodyguards.

The minister called on the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to stop fighting immediately and sit down at the negotiations table.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The Sudanese Armed Forces gave consent on Sunday to the UN proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours starting 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT). Later in the day, the RSF released a statement agreeing to open humanitarian corridors for four hours.