MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Sudan has passed a law to dissolve the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) of ex-President Omar Bashir, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Friday.

"The law passed to dismantle NCP and disempower it, did not result from a quest for vengeance but rather to preserve and restore the dignity of our people who have grown weary of the injustice under the hands of NCP who have looted & hindered the development of this great nation. During a joint meeting with our partners in the Sovereign Council, we have endorsed this law to establish justice and respect for the dignity of the people of Sudan and to safeguard their victories," Hamdok wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister added that the law also sought to "retrieve the stolen wealth" of the Sudanese people.

Bashir governed Sudan for decades before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to power after months of anti-government protests. However, the demonstrations continued with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.

The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement, establishing the Sovereign Council.

In August, Hamdok was sworn in as Sudan's prime minister.