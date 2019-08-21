UrduPoint.com
Sudan's New Sovereign Council To Swear In Chief, Members Wed After Months Of Political Row

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:53 PM

Sudan's New Sovereign Council to Swear in Chief, Members Wed After Months of Political Row

The freshly formed Sovereign Council (SC) of Sudan that will run the country during a three-year transitional period following months of political standoff between the military and opposition forces will have its president and other members sworn in at different time points throughout the day, the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) said in a statement on Wednesday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The freshly formed Sovereign Council (SC) of Sudan that will run the country during a three-year transitional period following months of political standoff between the military and opposition forces will have its president and other members sworn in at different time points throughout the day, the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SC president will be sworn in at 11 a.m. local time [9:00 GMT] and other members shortly later at noon at the presidential palace in Khartoum, while the prime minister will be inaugurated at 9 p.m., the TMC said.

For the first 21 months, the council will be chaired by incumbent TMC leader Abdel Fattah Burhan. The opposition and military will each have five SC representatives in addition to one chosen by consensus.

The civilian-picked prime minister get to appoint a new cabinet, with defense and interior ministerial seats reserved for the military.

Since December, the opposition has been holding protests in Sudan to demand that the ruling military council immediately yield power to a civilian authority. Mass rallies resulted in a military coup that saw former president Omar Bashir overthrown and put in jail. The TMC took over and pledged to hold a new presidential election within two years, but protesters insisted on immediate power transition. This political standoff escalated in June after the military violently dispersed a sit-in protest camp in Khartoum, killing dozens of civilians.

