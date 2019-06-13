UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Opposition Calls For Police To Be Deployed To Cities Instead Of Military - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Sudanese opposition Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change said during their meeting with US newly-appointed envoy for Sudan, Donald Booth, that it was important to withdraw military personnel from cities and deploy police there, media reported on Thursday.

Sky news Arabia reported that the opposition movement also called for the immediate release of all political prisoners and ensuring the freedom of the press in the country.

Moreover, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change reportedly expressed their support for Ethiopia's initiative to act as a mediator in the dialogue between the opposition and the Transitional Military Council (TMC), which was established in the wake of the overthrow of long-time President Omar Bashir.

The coup took place in April, following months of anti-government demonstrations. However, the protests continued, with the opposition calling for power to be transferred to a civilian-led government.

The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in Khartoum.

