UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Opposition Movement Agrees To Resume Direct Talks With Military Council - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:57 PM

Sudan's Opposition Movement Agrees to Resume Direct Talks With Military Council - Reports

Sudan's main opposition movement, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, has agreed to resume direct talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC), media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Sudan's main opposition movement, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, has agreed to resume direct talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC), media reported on Wednesday.

The mediation mission of Ethiopia and the African Union has received from the TMC and the opposition movement affirmative replies to an offer to engage in direct talks on forming the country's governing body, the Al Arabiya tv channel said.

The negotiations were suspended a month ago after the military violently dispersed a part of a sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital on June 3, with dozens of demonstrators killed as a result.

Following the crackdown on the protesters, TMC head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, in a televised address to the nation, called for holding general elections in the country within nine months and announced the termination of talks with the opposition.

He also said that an interim government would be created to rule the country until the election.

Sudan has been experiencing months of anti-government protests, which culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand power to a new civilian government.

Related Topics

Election Protest Ethiopia Sudan April June Media TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

29 minutes ago

Ex-Barcelona president Rosell cleared on appeal

2 minutes ago

Wawrinka falls for tall tale at Wimbledon as Djoko ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed's efforts had brought down railway ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Faisalabad for controlling artificial ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives UNAOC High Representat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.