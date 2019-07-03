Sudan's main opposition movement, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, has agreed to resume direct talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC), media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Sudan 's main opposition movement, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, has agreed to resume direct talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC), media reported on Wednesday.

The mediation mission of Ethiopia and the African Union has received from the TMC and the opposition movement affirmative replies to an offer to engage in direct talks on forming the country's governing body, the Al Arabiya tv channel said.

The negotiations were suspended a month ago after the military violently dispersed a part of a sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital on June 3, with dozens of demonstrators killed as a result.

Following the crackdown on the protesters, TMC head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, in a televised address to the nation, called for holding general elections in the country within nine months and announced the termination of talks with the opposition.

He also said that an interim government would be created to rule the country until the election.

Sudan has been experiencing months of anti-government protests, which culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand power to a new civilian government.