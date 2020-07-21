Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir, ousted amid a popular pro-democracy uprising last year, went on trial Tuesday over the military coup that brought him to power more than three decades ago

Bashir, 76, could face the death penalty if convicted over the 1989 overthrow of the democratically elected government of prime minister Sadek al-Mahdi.

Along with Bashir, 27 co-accused were in the dock at the Khartoum court house, which was heavily guarded by police outside.

"This court will listen to each of them and we will give each of the 28 accused the opportunity to defend themselves," said the president of the court, Issam al-Din Mohammad Ibrahim.

Bashir, who was kept with the other accused in a caged area of the courtroom, did not speak during the trial's opening session which ended after about one hour, with the next hearing set for August 11.

Outside the courthouse, dozens of family members of the defendants rallied.

The trial comes as Sudan's post-revolution transitional government has launched a series ofreforms in hopes of fully rejoining the international community.