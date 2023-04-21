UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Paramilitary RSF Agrees To 72-Hour Ceasefire On Humanitarian Grounds - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Sudan's Paramilitary RSF Agrees to 72-Hour Ceasefire on Humanitarian Grounds - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Friday.

On Thursday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese military, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the RSF, and urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to uphold a nationwide ceasefire until the end of Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr on April 23.

"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr .

.. to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

Related Topics

Army Khartoum Sudan April Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

7 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

7 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

8 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.