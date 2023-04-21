MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Friday.

On Thursday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese military, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the RSF, and urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to uphold a nationwide ceasefire until the end of Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr on April 23.

"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr .

.. to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.