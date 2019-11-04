UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Talks Of Peace On Maiden Trip To Darfur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok talks of peace on maiden trip to Darfur

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday his government was working toward bringing peace to war-torn Darfur as he met hundreds of victims of the conflict who demanded swift justice

AlFashir, Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday his government was working toward bringing peace to war-torn Darfur as he met hundreds of victims of the conflict who demanded swift justice.

Hamdok's one-day visit was his first as prime minister to the devastated region, where a conflict that erupted in 2003 has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced.

He met victims of the war in the town of Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, which houses several sprawling camps where tens of thousands of displaced have been living for years.

"We want justice! Send all criminals of Darfur to the ICC (International Criminal Court)," chanted a crowd who met Hamdok as he visited camps in Al-Fashir, an AFP correspondent reported.

Hamdok assured them that his government was working towards peace in Darfur, a region of the size of Spain.

"I know your demands even before you raised them," Hamdok told the crowd.

"We will all work together to achieve your demands and ensure that normal life returns to Darfur," he said as the crowd chanted "No justice, no peace in Darfur!".

The Darfur conflict flared when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against the then Arab-dominated government of since-ousted president Omar al-Bashir, accusing it of marginalising the region economically and politically.

Khartoum then applied what rights groups say was a scorched earth policy against ethnic groups suspected of supporting the rebels -- raping, killing, looting and burning villages.

About 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, the United Nations says.

Bashir, who the army ousted in April after nationwide protests against his rule, has long been accused by the Hague-based ICC of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the conflict.

"We want those criminals to be given to the ICC. Without that there won't be peace in Darfur," Mohamed Adam, a prominent leader representing the victims of Darfur, told Hamdok.

The protest movement that led to the ouster of Bashir said Sunday it was not against handing over the deposed autocrat to the ICC.

The military generals who had initially seized power in the aftermath of Bashir's fall have refused to deliver him to The Hague.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Protest Army ICC United Nations Minority Visit The Hague Spain April Criminals Sunday All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi backs Rabi Pirzada, condemns video le ..

14 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident on Motorway in Hyderab ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends notification r ..

2 minutes ago

GCU all main awards at All Pakistan Music Conferen ..

2 minutes ago

Iranians Rally to Mark 40th Anniversary of US Emba ..

5 minutes ago

ASEAN parliamentarian delegation arrives in Islama ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.