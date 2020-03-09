UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Unharmed In Assassination Attempt: Top Aide

Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum Monday, said his top aide

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum Monday, said his top aide.

"An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt," said Ali Bakhit, his office director.

A cabinet official also confirmed to AFP that Hamdok had escaped an attack.

Images on state television showed at least two damaged vehicles at the site of the blast in the Kober district, northeast of the centre of Khartoum.

State tv reported that Hamdok's convoy was targeted but was currently "well and has been taken to a safe place".

The area was quickly cordoned off by the police.

State-run radio Omdurman meanwhile reported that automatic weapons were also used in the attack and that Hamdok was taken "to a hospital".

