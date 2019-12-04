UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Prime Minister Calls On US Companies To Invest In National Economy - Cabinet

Wed 04th December 2019

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has urged US companies and banks to invest in the country's economy, stressing the importance of stabilizing US-Sudanese relations, Sudan's Council of Ministers said on Wednesday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has urged US companies and banks to invest in the country's economy, stressing the importance of stabilizing US-Sudanese relations, Sudan's Council of Ministers said on Wednesday.

On December 1, Hamdok arrived in Washington to ask the US authorities to remove Sudan from the list of state terrorism sponsors. The official also met with US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday to address issues pertaining to the economic partnership between the two countries.

"Hamdok called on US private and public sector companies to invest in Sudan and exploit its resources for the benefit of the two countries," the council said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

The prime minister also expressed "the government seriousness to normalize the relations with the United States."

US media reported on November 15 that Washington was considering removing Sudan from the list, with Tibor Nagy, assistant secretary for African affairs, saying that the US understood that Sudan's inclusion on the list was causing it hardships.

The US placed Sudan on the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993 over allegations that the government of then-President Omar Bashir was supporting terrorist groups. Following months of protests, Bashir stepped down in March. Being on the list makes Sudan technically ineligible for financial assistance from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

