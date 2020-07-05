UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Prime Minister Fires Police Chief After Crackdown On Protest In Khartoum - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The head of Sudan's transitional government, Abdallah Hamdok, has dismissed Police Director General Adel Ahmed Bashaer and his deputy following a brutal crackdown by law enforcement on protesters in the capital of Khartoum, Sudanese state-run news agency SUNA reported on Sunday.

This past Tuesday, police in Khartoum and its suburbs fired tear to disperse protesters who took to streets en masse to demand reforms and justice. The protest was held on a day marking the anniversary of a deadly police crackdown on a peaceful sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital on June 30 of last year.

According to the report, the vacant post of police head has been filled with Gen. Ezedeen Al-Sheikh Ali Mansur.

After a coup last April toppled then-president Omar Bashir and brought the military to power, the situation in Sudan never got back to peaceful. Opposition have demanded that the military hand power to the civilian rule and hold an election like they promised to do. Several deadly crackdowns on sit-in civilian protests by the troops only further exacerbated the power crisis.

