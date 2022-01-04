WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which he announced on Sunday, was triggered by the actions of the Sudanese military who violated the agreements within a political deal, CNN reported, citing Sudanese political sources.

Hamdok previously said that one of the main demands of the November 21 deal was that he must be independent in choosing political appointees, as he wanted to overcome chaos after the October 25 coup.

The other reason for the resignation, according to a high-ranking civilian leadership source, was that the military leadership of Sudan announced a relaunch of the General Intelligence Service (GIS).